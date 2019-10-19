Marshall outlasts FAU in wild 4th quarter, 36-31

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brenden Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Marshall beat Florida Atlantic 36-31 on Friday night.

Knox finished with 23 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). His game-winning 17-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive and was the fourth lead change of the fourth quarter.

Marshall failed to convert the two-point attempt after Knox’s TD, but on the next play from scrimmage the Herd’s Steven Gilmore intercepted Chris Robison’s pass to secure the victory.

Article continues below ...

Robison scored on a 1-yard keeper to give the Owls (4-3, 2-1) a 24-22 lead with 10:09 left in the game. Less than a minute later, Isaiah Green’s 60-yard TD pass to Willie Johnson put Marshall ahead 30-24. Marshall failed on the two-point conversion and FAU took the lead on Malcolm Davidson’s 2-yard TD run with 3:36 left.

Robison passed for 369 yards.