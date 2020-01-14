LSU captures the national championship as Joe Burrow caps the greatest season ever

From a Heisman Trophy to a national title, the 2019 college football season belonged to Joe Burrow.

The LSU Tigers are your champions, thanks to a massive game — and an even bigger year — from their star quarteback. Burrow finished with 463 yards and 5 passing TDs, as Ed Orgeron’s squad dominated Clemson 42-25.

Burrow took things upon himself early, tallying 183 of the Tigers’ first 192 yards on offense. Then, down 17-14, Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a picture-perfect throw, and that was about all she wrote:

His exceptional performance drew high praise, including from a fellow Heisman winner who knows a little something about dominance:

Greatest season ever? Greatest. Season. Ever. Burrow totaled 5,671 passing yards and 60 passing TDs to just 6 INTs on the year, setting the FBS record for most passing TDs in a single season.

Indeed, both Burrow and LSU secured their places in college football history with the decisive win:

Next up for the Tigers QB? One imagines he’ll be Cincinnati-bound sooner than later:

Congratulations to LSU on the win, and to Clemson on the national championship berth. Now … who’s ready for next season?!