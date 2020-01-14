LSU captures the national championship as Joe Burrow caps the greatest season ever

From a Heisman Trophy to a national title, the 2019 college football season belonged to Joe Burrow.

The LSU Tigers are your champions, thanks to a massive game — and an even bigger year — from their star quarteback. Burrow finished with 463 yards and 5 passing TDs, as Ed Orgeron’s squad dominated Clemson 42-25.

No player in the history of college football has scored more TDs in a single season than @LSUfootball QB @Joe_Burrow10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/izWZdiAh51 Article continues below ... — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2020

GEAUX TIGERS 🐅@LSUFootball wins their 5th national title in program history🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/pooZLETKKu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 14, 2020

Burrow took things upon himself early, tallying 183 of the Tigers’ first 192 yards on offense. Then, down 17-14, Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a picture-perfect throw, and that was about all she wrote:

His exceptional performance drew high praise, including from a fellow Heisman winner who knows a little something about dominance:

The greatest season by a CFB QB we have ever seen belongs to @Joe_Burrow10! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 14, 2020

Greatest season ever? Greatest. Season. Ever. Burrow totaled 5,671 passing yards and 60 passing TDs to just 6 INTs on the year, setting the FBS record for most passing TDs in a single season.

Joe Burrow is once again proving he was by far the best player in college football this season. BY. FAR. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2020

Indeed, both Burrow and LSU secured their places in college football history with the decisive win:

This @LSUfootball team will be viewed as a top 3-4 team in history…maybe the greatest of them all Magical season…They got better all season and have played their best football at the most important time — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 14, 2020

Next up for the Tigers QB? One imagines he’ll be Cincinnati-bound sooner than later:

Joe Burrow is a Bengal. AFC North was fun this year. Only getting better and more interesting. Am I allowed to start mock draft talk tomorrow #please — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to LSU on the win, and to Clemson on the national championship berth. Now … who’s ready for next season?!