2025 College Football Playoff Odds: Which Teams Have Best Odds in New Format?
2025 College Football Playoff Odds: Which Teams Have Best Odds in New Format?

Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET

The 2025-26 College Football season kicks off in a little more than two months. Like last year, the College Football Playoff will feature a 12-team format. 

Ohio State celebrates after defeating Notre Dame in the 2025 CFP National Championship 

Seeds No. 1 through 4 will earn first-round byes, while Nos. 5 through 12 play each other in that first round. 

However, in 2025, the top four seeds in the 12-team field will be the top-four ranked teams instead of the four highest-ranked conference championship game winners. 

So with 12 spots up for grabs, bettors are diving into the odds for which teams they think will secure a berth and which ones will be on the outside looking in.

Remember, this market is all about who gets in — not who wins it all.

With that in mind, let's check out some of those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 20.

Kalen DeBoer & James Franklin in Klatt’s coaching pressure index

To Make the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs

Ohio State
Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
No: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Oregon
Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
No: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Texas
Yes: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)
No: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Penn State
Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
No: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Georgia
Yes:-250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
No: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Alabama
Yes: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
No: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Clemson
Yes: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
No: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Notre Dame
Yes: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
No: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Texas A&M
Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Boise State
Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Kansas State
Yes: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
No: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Tennessee
Yes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
No: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

Baylor
Yes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
No: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Georgia Tech
Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

BYU
Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
No: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

USC
Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

TCU
Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Iowa State
Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Missouri
Yes: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
No: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Nebraska
Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Washington
Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Arch Manning & Cade Klubnik in Joel Klatt’s top three QBs for the 2025 season

Last season, the 12 teams that made the Playoff were Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana, SMU and Clemson.

And as the committee moves forward in 2025 with changes regarding how it seeds, FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt noted that the "wonky" process needed to improve.

"Boise State and Arizona State got first-round byes. Oregon, the only undefeated team entering the CFP, got a bum draw and had to play Ohio State in the quarterfinals," Klatt wrote.

"That model wasn't great and penalized the top-seeded team rather than rewarding them. We want to avoid that."

And for bettors looking for expert analysis on which teams will finish in the top 10 next season, Klatt's way-too-early projection includes Michigan, LSU, Miami Hurricanes, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.

