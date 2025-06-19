College Football 2025 College Football Playoff Odds: Which Teams Have Best Odds in New Format? Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025-26 College Football season kicks off in a little more than two months. Like last year, the College Football Playoff will feature a 12-team format.

Seeds No. 1 through 4 will earn first-round byes, while Nos. 5 through 12 play each other in that first round.

However, in 2025, the top four seeds in the 12-team field will be the top-four ranked teams instead of the four highest-ranked conference championship game winners.

So with 12 spots up for grabs, bettors are diving into the odds for which teams they think will secure a berth and which ones will be on the outside looking in.

Remember, this market is all about who gets in — not who wins it all.

With that in mind, let's check out some of those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 20.

To Make the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs

Ohio State

Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

No: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Oregon

Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

No: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Texas

Yes: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

No: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Penn State

Yes: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

No: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Georgia

Yes:-250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

No: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Alabama

Yes: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

No: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Clemson

Yes: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

No: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Notre Dame

Yes: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

No: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Texas A&M

Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Boise State

Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

No: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Kansas State

Yes: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

No: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Tennessee

Yes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

No: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

Baylor

Yes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

No: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Georgia Tech

Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

BYU

Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

No: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

USC

Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

TCU

Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Iowa State

Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Missouri

Yes: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

No: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Nebraska

Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Washington

Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Last season, the 12 teams that made the Playoff were Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, Arizona State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Indiana, SMU and Clemson.

And as the committee moves forward in 2025 with changes regarding how it seeds, FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt noted that the "wonky" process needed to improve.

"Boise State and Arizona State got first-round byes. Oregon, the only undefeated team entering the CFP, got a bum draw and had to play Ohio State in the quarterfinals," Klatt wrote.

"That model wasn't great and penalized the top-seeded team rather than rewarding them. We want to avoid that."

And for bettors looking for expert analysis on which teams will finish in the top 10 next season, Klatt's way-too-early projection includes Michigan, LSU, Miami Hurricanes, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.



