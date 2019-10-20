Leary’s school-record 220 yards rushing powers Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Leary had a school-record 220 yards on the ground, Gaven DeFilippo threw three touchdown passes, and Stetson defeated Dayton 38-21 on Saturday.

Leary’s day was highlighted by an 81-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave the Hatters a 31-14 lead. DeFilippo added a 10-yard TD pass to Tony Gilotti and the Hatters (5-1, 2-1 Pioneer League) led 38-14 heading into the fourth quarter on the way to their consecutive home win.

The Flyers (4-2, 2-1) scored on a 9-yard pass from Jack Cook to Ryan Skibinski on the first play of the fourth quarter. Dayton had one drive inside the Stetson 10 later in the period but turned the ball over on downs.

Jack Cook was 29 of 57 for 382 yards with three touchdowns. He was intercepted once and the Flyers lost two fumbles.

Kickoff was delayed three hours due to heavy overnight rain from Tropical Storm Nestor.