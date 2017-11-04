Lafayette’s lone TD holds up in 7-0 win against Georgetown (Nov 04, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Sean O’Malley threw the game’s only score to Nick Pearson and Lafayette handed Georgetown its eighth straight loss with a 7-0 win on Saturday.

Eric Mitchell picked off Gunther Johnson twice and Lafayette (3-6, 3-1 Patriot League) came up with a total of four interceptions against Johnson. Georgetown outgained Lafayette 175-166, and the two squads together could only convert 4 of 25 third downs.

The game had a total of 13 punts with Georgetown (1-8, 0-4) kicking it away seven times. Georgetown was penalized nine times for 81 yards.

The Leopards missed two field goals in each of their first two drives and punted twice before O’Malley threw 11 yards to Pearson. O’Malley was 17-for-25 passing for 101 yards.

Johnson threw for 76 yards and ran for another 56.

