Drake ready for educational trip, game in China

(STATS) – The Drake University football program is preparing for a 12-day trip to the People’s Republic of China which includes a game against a Chinese all-star team.

The Bulldogs’ contingent will arrive in Beijing on May 23 and be hosted by University of International Business and Economics, an academic partner of Drake, during the trip. They will play on May 26 in Beijing against an all-star team composed of players from the American Football League of China champion Shanghai Titans, the Iron Brothers and other Beijing-based teams.

“Drake football is excited to travel to China and interact with the people of that great country through the sport of American football,” Drake coach Rick Fox said. “This will be a trip that will have lifelong impact on our young men and we hope it will be a benefit to the people of China as well.”

Drake has donated 200 footballs to aid the sport’s development in China and will hold youth clinics in the two days prior to the game, dubbed the Drake-China Ambassadors Bowl.

Also planned for the Bulldogs’ travel party of 82 people are a hike of the majestic Great Wall, cooperative educational activities, and tours of Beijing and the U.S. Embassy.

Drake plays in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League of the FCS. The Bulldogs finished second with a 7-4 overall record last season.

The football program previously took a similar trip to Tanzania in 2011.