Colorado State pulls away early, beats UNLV 37-17

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Anthony Hawkins returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Colorado State never trailed in a 37-17 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Warren Jackson had six catches for 133 yards. Christian Hunter, Marcus McElroy and Jaylen Thomas each ran for a touchdown for the Rams (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Hunter led the way in production on the ground with 12 carries for 79 yards.

Jackson set a Colorado State record for most yards receiving in a four-game span, amassing 657 yards. He passed Michael Gallup, who had 644 yards over four games in 2017.

Article continues below ...

McElroy and Thomas scored in the first quarter and Cayden Camper kicked a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 24-0 at halftime.

The Rebels (2-7, 0-5) scored both of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kenyon Oblad, a freshman, finished with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns.