Codrington’s late kickoff return gives NCCU 30-23 victory

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Codrington returned a kickoff 75 yards in the final seconds to give North Carolina Central a 30-23 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

The Hornets had just tied the game when Tylik Bethea hit Bizzet Woodley on a 2-yard touchdown toss with 50 seconds remaining. Delaware State was penalized 15 yards on the following kickoff for celebrating after the score.

Codrington took the kickoff on his 25, bounced off one of his own blockers and found an open lane to the end zone for the winning score.

The Hornets drove to NCCU’s 25 in the closing seconds but Bryan Mills picked off Bethea to secure the victory.

NCCU (3-5, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) avenged a 28-13 upset victory at homecoming at Delaware State last year. It was the first time that Delaware State had beaten the Eagles since 2010.

Davius Richard hit Treveyon Pratt on a 74-yard scoring strike midway in the second quarter and then passed to Ryan McDaniel for a 20-yard touchdown toss with 5:18 left in the third to stretch the Eagles’ lead to 23-13.

Delaware State (1-7, 0-5), which has lost five straight, took an early 3-0 lead when Jose Romo-Martinez nailed a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Hornets tied the game at 10-10 when Bethea found Woodley for a 28-yard scoring strike at the 9:57 mark of the second.