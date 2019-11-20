Allison, Rourke lead Ohio to 66-24 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — O’Shaan Allison had touchdown runs of 54, 7 and 53 yards, Nathan Rourke accounted for four TDs, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 66-24 on Tuesday night.

Rourke was 14-of-21 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and added an 8-yard scoring run that gave Ohio a 38-21 lead late in the second quarter. Allison finished with 12 carries for a career-high 175 yards. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) had six rushing touchdowns, one shy of the program record.

Ohio had a season-high 609 total yards and scored its most points since scoring 67 against Western Michigan in 1953.

It was Frank Solich’s 111th win at Ohio, the most by a Mid-American Conference coach. Herb Deromedi won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.

The Bobcats — who went into the game with just six takeaways this season, tied with Kansas for second fewest (N.C. State, five) in the FBS — forced five BGSU (3-8, 2-5) turnovers.

The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first two drives to lead 14-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter but Ohio scored 17 points in the next 4½ minutes to take the lead for good.