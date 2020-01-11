Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza go off as Iowa upsets No. 12 Maryland, 67-49
Iowa knocks off No. 12 Maryland to improve the Hawkeyes to 11-5 on the season. Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza led the way, scoring 26 and 21 points respectively.
