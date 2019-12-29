Creighton uses balanced attack to dominate Midland, 91-54
The Blue Jays have six players score in double figures in 37-point victory over Midland. Creighton was led by Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander, who each put in 19 points.
