Markus Howard goes off again for 32, leads Marquette past North Dakota State, 82-68
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- MEAC
- MEAC
- North Dakota State Bison
- North Dakota State Bison
- Summit
-
After a competitive first half, Marquette runs away from North Dakota State in the second half, 82-68. Markus Howard led the Golden Eagles once again, who put up 32 points and is currently second in the nation in scoring.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879