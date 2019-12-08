Naji Marshall’s 31 points powers Xavier over rival Cincinnati, 73-66
Xavier moved to 9-1 on the season with an impressive win over the rival Cincinnati Bearcats, 73-66. The Musketeers were led by junior forward Naji Marshall, who scored 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals.
