No. 24 Butler beats the first-half buzzer to take double-digit lead over Florida
Video Details
The No. 24 Butler Bulldogs took a 10-point lead into the half over the Florida Gators. Sean McDermott hit a three pointer at the buzzer to put Butler up double digits.
