Duke’s Grayson Allen accused of trying to trip opponent…again
Duke's Grayson Allen was accused of trying to trip a Virginia Tech player on Monday. Allen was accused of tripping twice last season.
COMMENTATOR 1: Around the country, Duke, Virginia Tech. Win will give Duke its 11th straight 25-win season. And Grayson Allen, he's been playing lights out lately. And right here, it misses. But Allen's been known for other things besides his play on the court. And yeah, right there, you see a little bit of a kick and then a little scrum on the floor. Take another look.
COMMENTATOR 2: Yeah, I know. Listen, I know he has a history there. I mean, listen, we're-- we're diving for loose balls, we're, eh--
COMMENTATOR 1: Yeah--
[INTERPOSING VOICES]
--Then people are going to say the little kick-- They're going to make a big deal out of it, you know.
