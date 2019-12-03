Walker, Morehead St. host IUPUI

IUPUI (2-6) vs. Morehead State (4-4)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Burk and IUPUI will take on Jordan Walker and Morehead State. The junior Burk has scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25.2 over his last five games. Walker, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Burk has directly created 44 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and six assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: IUPUI is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Morehead State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 61.

BALL SECURITY: IUPUI’s offense has turned the ball over 15.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.