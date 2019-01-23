Block scores 16 to lead Ohio past Western Michigan 81-76

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Gavin Block scored 16 points with five 3-pointers as Ohio beat Western Michigan 81-76 on Tuesday night.

Jason Carter had 14 points and seven rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). James Gollon added 13 points, Teyvion Kirk 11 and freshman Jason Preston had a career-high nine assists. The Bobcats used 22 assists on 28 field goals.

Ohio trailed by as many as 14 points early in the game.

Michael Flowers had 24 points and six 3-pointers for the Broncos (6-13, 0-6), who have lost six games in a row. Seth Dugan added 23 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Freshman William Boyer-Richard chipped in with 12 points in just his fifth career start.

It was Dugan’s first 20-point game since Dec. 1 versus USC Upstate.