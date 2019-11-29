Air Force hopes to end skid vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (1-6) vs. Air Force (2-5)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Jackson State. Jackson State fell 80-57 at UNLV on Tuesday. Air Force lost 84-74 to Indiana State on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett, Venjie Wallis and Cainan McClelland have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has lost its last six road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Air Force has an assist on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three outings while Jackson State has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Jackson State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.6 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the country. Air Force has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.1 percent through seven games (ranking the Falcons 330th among Division I teams).