HIGHLIGHTS: Suns beat Lakers behind Booker’s 33

Devin Booker scores 33 in Suns' 122-113 win over the Lakers.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

Tocchet on Duclair: 'If he continues to do that, he can be a good player for us'

Tocchet on Duclair: 'If he continues to do that, he can be a good player for us'

3 hours ago

Alex Len: We owed them one

Alex Len: We owed them one

18 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Suns beat Lakers behind Booker's 33

HIGHLIGHTS: Suns beat Lakers behind Booker's 33

19 hours ago

Derek Stepan: A win like this can push the season in the right direction

Derek Stepan: A win like this can push the season in the right direction

1 day ago

John Chayka: Coyotes are learning through adversity

John Chayka: Coyotes are learning through adversity

1 day ago

John Chayka: No one feels sorry for us, we don't feel sorry for ourselves

John Chayka: No one feels sorry for us, we don't feel sorry for ourselves

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»