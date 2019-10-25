The Story Of: Hulk Hogan on ‘Hulkamania’ and the origins of the red and yellow
Video Details
Hulk Hogan explains the origins of Hulkamania, how Randy Savage's father helped inspire Hulk to pick his iconic yellow and red colors, and how selling T-shirts out of the back of his car gave rise to the legend of Hulk Hogan.
