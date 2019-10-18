Hulk Hogan on The Leg Drop and how it became his finisher | THE STORY OF
Video Details
Hulk Hogan is the most recognizable WWE Superstar of all time, and his finishing move is almost as legendary as he is. In this edition of "The Story Of," Hulk explains how his decision to use the Leg Drop in Japan gave rise to one of the most iconic finishers in history.
