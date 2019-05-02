WATCH: Brewers’ Ryan Braun hits 6th homer of the season
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Ryan Braun
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun hits his sixth home run of 2019 during an 11-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
