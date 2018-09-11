Shohei Ohtani smokes double to dead center
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani was named the AL Player of the Week for his performance at the plate Monday and continued his hot streak, ripping his 39th extra base hit of the season
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices