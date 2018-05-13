Recap: Twins 5, Angels 3 in 12 innings (5/12)
Video Details
Following the Angels 12-inning loss to the Twins, manager Mike Scioscia was proud of the way his players battled and felt they deserved better results in a game he qualified as a 'rip your heart out' type loss
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices