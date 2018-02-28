Clippers Live: ‘That lineup changed the game for us’
Rivers knew he was going to put Marjanovic in but didn't know when that would happen, but Rivers was happy with his decision to do so. The Clippers came back from a 19 point deficit, but coming back is something the Clippers are familiar with, especially on the road against good teams. 'This team is fun to coach because they don't give up, they get mad at each other and figure it out, but they like each other and they play hard for each other!' Tuesday night's win showed the definition of teamwork!
