Cogs for Dogs: We’ll miss Andrew Cogliano & his love of dogs
The Ducks traded forward Andrew Cogliano to Dallas on Monday. We'll miss the 'Iron Man' whose love of dogs was featured several times, including here during at #XTRAPOINT piece.
