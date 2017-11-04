Tale of the Tape: Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping at UFC 217
How to the two UFC middleweights match up ahead of their title fight on Saturday at UFC 217 in NYC?
More FOX Sports West Videos
Tale of the Tape: Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping at UFC 217
11 hours ago
Week 10 in CIF-SS: Top Plays
12 hours ago
LA Rams Coach of the Week: Bob Johnson, Mission Viejo
12 hours ago
Randy Carlyle on the poor execution in the first period
12 hours ago
Hampus Lindholm: 'We didn't lose this game in the third period, we lost it in the first'
12 hours ago
Tyler Huntley's 4 passing touchdowns help Utah cruise past UCLA 48-17
13 hours ago