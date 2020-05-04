Skip Bayless: The fire has just been lit under Dak Prescott by Cowboys signing Andy Dalton
Video Details
Andy Dalton has just signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Dallas Cowboys, and many have speculated that this is Jerry Jones' way of playing hard ball with QB Dak Prescott who has yet to sign a contract. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak just lost his leverage of signing the largest NFL contract.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.