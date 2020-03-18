Shannon Sharpe on DeAndre Hopkins trade: ‘Bill O’Brien is a good coach, but terrible GM’
In light of his latest trade, which sent star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals without a first-round pick coming back in return, Shannon Sharpe went off on Bill O'Brien's abilities as a general manager. Though he said he's a good coach, he said it's clear he doesn't know how to maneuver within the front office.
