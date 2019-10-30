Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys should be happy the Jamal Adams trade fell through
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses rumors that the Dallas Cowboys tried trading for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams before the deadline but were unable to reach a deal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879