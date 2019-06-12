Colin Cowherd doesn’t expect big things from the NFL offseason’s 3 loudest teams
Video Details
The Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns have all received a ton of attention this offseason and Colin Cowherd wouldn't be surprised if all 3 teams missed the playoffs or became 'dumpster fires.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618