Chris Broussard describes how the Lakers could land LeBron, Chris Paul and Paul George
- CBK
- Central
- Chris Paul
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Southwest
- Sun Belt
- Sun Belt
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Joining Colin Cowherd in studio on The Herd, Chris Broussard describes how the Los Angeles Lakers could land LeBron James, Chris Paul and Paul George. Is LA the right fit for King James?
