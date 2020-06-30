Emmanuel Acho: Cam Newton leading the Patriots is a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs
-
Cam Newton has officially signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $5.7 million. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that the Patriots with the addition of Cam Newton are now a serious threat to Kansas City Chiefs.
