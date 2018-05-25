Most likely destination for Manny Machado?
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Indians
- Manny Machado
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
-
Jon Morosi has a few teams in mind that may try and trade for Manny Machado. Where could the All-Star be moved?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices