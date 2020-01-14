Cousin Sal disagrees with Shanahan about 49ers’ regular season blowout of Packers holding ‘zero relevance’
Video Details
Cousin Sal weighs in on a comment made my San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan about how the Niners' regular season blowout of the Green Bay Packers holds 'zero relevance' for this week's NFC Championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.