Celtics’ Enes Kanter is ready for the NBA’s return: ‘I want to compete’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- Enes Kanter
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia 76ers
-
Boston Celtics' Center Enes Kanter joins First Things First to talk about the possibility of a NBA return. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes ask Kanter about his thoughts on the 1-16 conference free playoff format, and how he thinks the league is preparing.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.