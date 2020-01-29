Cameron Jordan on whether Drew Brees will return to the Saints, praises 49ers’ defense | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Video Details

Nick Wright and Greg Jennings are joined by New Orleans Saints' defensive end Cameron Jordan to talk Super Bowl LIV. Cam reveals whether or not he believes quarterback Drew Brees will return to the Saints next season, and what he thinks of the 49ers after facing them in what was arguably one of Jimmy Garoppolo's best games of the year.

More Videos »