Nick Wright and Cris Carter weigh in on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s struggles this season
Video Details
- Draymond Green
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Klay Thompson
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Hear them evaluate Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's overall performance this season after the Golden State Warriors lose to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618