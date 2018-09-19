Nick Wright says there isn’t a complete team in the AFC: ‘All of the good teams have a glaring hole’
- Denver Broncos
- First Things First
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Nick Wright
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL on today's show. Nick explains why he doesn't think there's a complete team in the AFC division.
