Nick Wright reveals what Paul George opting out of his OKC contract means for Lebron, Kawhi and Lakers

In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright reacts to Paul George opting out of his 2018 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, noting what this means for not only PG13 fulfilling his dream to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but enticing another superstar like LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard to join him on Magic's historic Purple & Gold.

