Nick Wright on the officiating in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals: ‘I believe the refs broke the rules’
Video Details
Joined by Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright addresses how the refs bizarre, late-game call cost LeBron's Cavs Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices