- So Jerry Jones says that, right? But here's the truth. The truth is Jason Garrett's been around since 2011. Since then, the Cowboys have made only two playoff appearances, only winning one game. Should they go in a different direction?

- No question. I mean, do you want to be mediocre, or do you want to be the Dallas Cowboys? There's a whole generation of fans now.

Kids growing up wondering why are they America's team? You know, when's the last they won a playoff game.

- Doesn't look like prime time.

- Once since 1996. And I'm not saying Jason Garrett is a terrible coach. He's a decent coach, but that's not what you want for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones fired Wade Phillips for much less. I mean, I know they started one and seven the year Phillips got fired, but Phillips had led them to the playoffs twice in three years, 13 and 3, 11 and 5. Their only playoff victory since '96.

Phillips has done much better than Jason Garrett. And I know it's not about one game. But I thought yesterday's game just summed it all up. You got the ball first and goal from the three.

You got arguably the best running back in the league, who was running over Seattle Seahawks in the first half.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: And he had fresh legs.

- And you don't give him the ball.

DOUG GOTTLIEB: And he had fresh legs.

- He had fresh--

EBONI WILLIAMS: They were rested. Very rested.

- Don't give him the ball on the first and three. Don't give him the ball on second and two. What's going on?

EBONI WILLIAMS: What was the play call?

- There's an irony, obviously, to not running the football first and goal from three against the Seahawks, right? And the Seahawks are like we've seen that game plan before, haven't we?

- And they may have-- they haven't recovered yet from that.

- And I hear your point on Jason Garrett. Maybe the stronger point would be like, look, if Jason Garrett was on the open market, who else would want to hire him, right? So how good a coach could he honestly be?

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Wouldn't be [INAUDIBLE].

- And in fairness in terms of playoff record, Tony Romo couldn't stay healthy. The defensive personnel wasn't good enough for years, and he was in charge of the defense. But you can fire Jason Garrett. That's just the tip of the iceberg in considering all of the problems the Dallas Cowboys have, right?

Dez Bryant's over there yelling to get him the ball. He gets the ball. He fumbles it.

Dez Bryant's not washed, but he's--

- He's getting close.

- But he's closer to being lost--

- He's not elite anymore.

- --than he is a top-10 wide receiver.

EBONI WILLIAMS: Sure.

- He's not elite.

- Jason Witten still wants to keep playing. It's painful to watch Jason Witten run. He's-- somebody needs to tell Jason Witten you're a hall-- at least a Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer, a ring of honor guy, maybe an NFL Hall of Famer. But when you're tight end's not good enough to get open, and your best wide receiver is not good enough, and he has a problem with the drops-- and then you have Dak Prescott, who I think many of us overreacted to the fact that he was way better than we could have thought he would be last year as a fourth round pick, and he had a soft schedule. Look, they lost that game because they didn't have Tyron Smith, and it's like a house of cards when you don't have him.

Not running the football with Ezekiel Elliott, that is coaching malpractice. I agree with you. You can get rid of Jason Garrett, but the Cowboys have a ton of problems. And he's only one, and if you change coaches--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Oh, so are you saying they should keep him?

- I don't-- it doesn't-- I don't think it necessarily matters.

- If you-- elite coaches matter though. I mean, we see it with Sean McVay with the Rams. We saw it with Andy Reid a few years ago with the Chiefs. We know the history of this league.

There are good coaches, and Garrett's a good coach. But then there are the elite coaches that come in immediately in a year or two and turn a program around.

- Can I ask you about this?

- That's what the Dallas Cowboys should have.

- Let me ask y'all this question when it comes to Jason Garrett, right. You talk about Dak. We had a superstar year last year. Obviously, a shallower version of himself this year to put it mildly. Can this coach bring out the best of Dak and Zeke as this young Cowboy's team moves forward?

- Well, I think he can. I mean, look, when they started to focus on running the football more before he was suspended, they started to look like the Cowboys of old. Then he gets suspended, and it becomes a house of cards. They also had injuries. You know, when you're middle linebacker is hurt, when your left tackles hurt. Like your team is going to look inferior, and they put a lot more pressure on the quarterback.

And as we pointed out, Dak isn't as good as I think many people thought his reputation would be in his second year as starting quarterback. You're not wrong. He's not a creative offensive mind.

He's not McVaying it. But my point is, McVay's may be the perfect example. Is Sean McVay a far better play caller than anything the Rams had done under Jeff Fisher? Absolutely.

But it's also fair to say they got Sammy Watkins. No They had--

CHRIS BROUSSARD: Yeah, they added some [INAUDIBLE].

- They went out and added--

EBONI WILLIAMS: That's a problem.

- --two wide receivers. They added Andrew Whitworth.

- They got a couple linemen, yeah.

- Right, and they completely changed-- as well as changing the culture. So is it time for a refresh? Sure.

And Gruden's probably that guy. But regardless of what they do with head coach, they have personnel issues. They have ego issues that they need to settle before they ever get to whether or not Jason Garrett should be the coach.

- I'm with you on that. And I'm just saying look, it's time to bring in an elite coach. We talked about-- we going to talk about Jeff Fisher later. You just mentioned him now.

What's Jeff Fisher? He's mediocre. All right, and that's--

EBONI WILLIAMS: Yeah, at best

- --what Jason Garrett-- 7 and 1/2 years. This is what you are. Like you said, two playoff trips in 7 and 1/2 years. It's time to move on.

- At some point you got to produce, right?