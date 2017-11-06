Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies 1st Half struggles leads to a 107-102 loss to the Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies split the LA series 1-1 with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102. Grizzlies would rally back from a 22-point deficit in the 4th Quarter but came up short. 46 points for the Grizzlies bench including 26 points for Tyreke Evans.
More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies 1st Half struggles leads to a 107-102 loss to the Lakers
1 day ago
Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT
2 days ago
Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3
3 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99
5 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99
7 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89
9 days ago
More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED