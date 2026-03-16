Venezuelan Bullpen Dominates Italy, Potentially Shorthanded for WBC Final vs. USA

Venezuela is off to its first World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday night, but it used up a lot of its biggest bullpen arms in the process.

While the USA had a day off on Monday night for its arms to rest, seven Venezuelan arms pitched in their 4-2 win over Italy.

Keider Montero (Tigers), Ricardo Sánchez, Luinder Avila (Royals), Angel Zerpa (Brewers), Eduard Bazardo (Mariners), Andrés Machado and Daniel Palencia (Cubs) combined to allow two runs, both of which were given up by Montero.

The six relievers combined to throw 7 ⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks. The Venezuelans dominated the Italian lineup while their bats scored three times in the seventh inning to take the lead.

"They just threw everybody tonight," MLB on FOX analyst Derek Jeter said after Tuesday's game in Miami.

Venezuela's Angel Zerpa strikes out Sam Antonacci to escape bases-loaded jam against Italy

The Venezuelans threw seven pitchers in their win over Japan on Saturday night, as well, with Bazardo, Zerpa, Machado and Palencia appearing in both games. Jeter pointed out that not only is that a potentially heavy workload at any time of year, but this is the time of year, teams are more focused on their pitchers making it healthily to opening day than anything else.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for Venezuela against Team USA on Tuesday night in Miami. Rodriguez last pitched on Wednesday in a loss to the Dominican Republic, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Jeter likes the matchup for the Americans.

"I’m going to go out on a limb and say they get it going tomorrow night," Jeter said.