World Baseball Classic
From World Baseball Classic to World Cup: Paul Skenes Dons USA World Cup Kit
World Baseball Classic

From World Baseball Classic to World Cup: Paul Skenes Dons USA World Cup Kit

Updated Mar. 17, 2026 8:13 p.m. ET

It's a big year for the biggest sporting events around the globe, and the U.S. has taken center stage with more to come this summer.

After U.S. men's and women's hockey's big successes last month at the Olympics, Team USA is looking to add to the trophy case at the World Baseball Classic. Later this summer, the United States men's national team will host the biggest sporting event ever and hope its team can hold up its end of the bargain at the 2026 World Cup.

The build to the summer has already begun, as U.S. soccer unveiled its World Cup kits on Monday morning with a stars-and-stripes inspiration. USA Baseball star pitcher Paul Skenes was gifted the jersey on Tuesday's broadcast of the final.

The U.S. men’s national team’s home and away uniforms for the 2026 World Cup were dropped. The Americans will debut those kits on March 28, when they face Belgium in the first of four pre-World Cup friendlies.

Aaron Judge also showed love to the U.S. hockey teams, both of which won gold medals at the Winter Olympics last month. The American captain donned the sweater on his way into loanDepot Park on Tuesday night.

On the diamond, Team USA is vying for its second World Baseball Classic title. The Americans will face Venezuela, which is appearing in its first WBC Final.

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