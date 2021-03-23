Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament top moments: Second round

2 hours ago

The ball keeps rolling as the NCAA Women's Tournament heads into the second round.

All the top-seeded teams are set to play today, capped with a highly-touted matchup of 1-seed UConn against 8-seed Syracuse.

Check out the top moments from Tuesday, with the most recent games listed first.

For more up-to-date news on all things college basketball, click here to register for alerts. 

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Result: TBD

Howard has hands

Rhyne Howard was born ready for the lob pass.

Bird is the word

Iowa's Caitlin Clark flexed on 'em with the step-back 3.

No. 8 South Florida Bulls vs. No. 1 NC State Wolfpack
Result: TBD

For a spin

NC State's Jada Boyd showed off her smooth moves and made quick work of the defender for two.

From the corner

USF's Maria Alvarez sunk one from behind the arc to finish off the first quarter of action against the Wolfpack.

Raining 3s

The Bulls' Elena Tsineke could not be stopped from deep.

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
Result: TBD

Stay tuned throughout the day for more updates as they happen!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA women's top moments: Day 2
Women's College Basketball

NCAA women's top moments: Day 2

NCAA women's top moments: Day 2
There was a full slate of action on Day 2 of the NCAA Women's Tournament, including a few upsets. Check out the top plays.
18 hours ago
NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1
All four No. 1 seeds, including UConn, were in action on the first day of the NCAA Women's Tournament. Check out the top plays.
2 days ago
Fear the Turtle
Women's College Basketball

Fear the Turtle

Fear the Turtle
The NCAA women's tourney tips off Sunday, and FOX Sports analyst Monica McNutt likes Maryland to emerge in a wide-open field.
3 days ago
Tip-Toeing Into The Dance
Women's College Basketball

Tip-Toeing Into The Dance

Tip-Toeing Into The Dance
The women's NCAA Tournament field was revealed Monday, along with the big news of a positive COVID test for UConn's Geno Auriemma.
March 16
'Magic Johnson–type potential'
Women's College Basketball

'Magic Johnson–type potential'

'Magic Johnson–type potential'
Paige Bueckers has already made history for UConn. But as Kieran Darcy writes, the talented freshman is just getting started.
March 8
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks