Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament top moments: Second round 2 hours ago

The ball keeps rolling as the NCAA Women's Tournament heads into the second round.

All the top-seeded teams are set to play today, capped with a highly-touted matchup of 1-seed UConn against 8-seed Syracuse.

Check out the top moments from Tuesday, with the most recent games listed first.

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Result: TBD

Howard has hands

Rhyne Howard was born ready for the lob pass.

Bird is the word

Iowa's Caitlin Clark flexed on 'em with the step-back 3.

No. 8 South Florida Bulls vs. No. 1 NC State Wolfpack

Result: TBD

For a spin

NC State's Jada Boyd showed off her smooth moves and made quick work of the defender for two.

From the corner

USF's Maria Alvarez sunk one from behind the arc to finish off the first quarter of action against the Wolfpack.

Raining 3s

The Bulls' Elena Tsineke could not be stopped from deep.

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Result: TBD

