Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Day 3 Updated Mar. 23, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Sunday with second-round action.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch]

Here are all the top moments from Day 1 of the Round of 32:

Hannah Hidalgo scores 21 as No. 3 seed Notre Dame routs No. 6 seed Michigan

Hidalgo scored 21 points and No. 3 seed Notre Dame routed No. 6 seed Michigan 76-55 in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season. The Irish will have a rematch in Birmingham against either TCU or Louisville.

Olivia Miles, who suffered an ankle injury in Notre Dame’s 106-54 victory against Stephen F. Austin in the first round, started for the Fighting Irish. She had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

Liatu King turned in a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Sonia Citron scored 16 points for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame (28-5) opened up with an 11-2 run and stormed to a 32-12 lead after the first quarter. The Fighting Irish hitt 12 of their first 16 shots, while Michigan (23-11) started out 1-of-7 from the field.

Notre Dame held Michigan, which entered the game averaging 78.2 points a game, to a season-low 55 points.

Ashlon Jackson leads No. 2 seed Duke over No. 10 seed Oregon

Jackson scored 14 of her 20 points in the third quarter to power No. 2 seed Duke to a 59-53 victory over 10th-seeded Oregon in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Jackson shot 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and had four rebounds. Reigan Richardson added 13 points while Delaney Thomas scored 12.

Oregon held a five-point advantage at halftime but came out cold in the second half, failing to make a field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Jackson had the hot shooting hand.

Beginning with a 3-pointer off a feed from Jadyn Donovan, Jackson broke off an 11-0 run of her own to help Duke take the lead. She capped off a 16-1 run for the Blue Devils by connecting on her fourth shot from behind the arc of the quarter, giving Duke a 10-point advantage. The Ducks' defense kept them in the game, but their offensive struggles in the third quarter proved to be too much to overcome. They did trim the deficit to a single point in the fourth quarter.

The win for the Blue Devils marks the first time they’ve advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons since they went to four straight Elite Eights under former coach Joanne P. McCallie more than a decade ago, the last of those coming in 2013. Duke will play the winner of Monday night's game between No. 3 seed North Carolina and No. 6 seed West Virginia in the Sweet 16 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Duke (28-7) played without leading scorer Toby Fournier, the ACC rookie of the year who averages 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 Canadian forward was dealing with an illness, ESPN reported.

No. 4 seed Kentucky vs. No. 5 seed Kansas State

No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 9 seed Indiana

No. 4 seed Baylor vs. No. 5 seed Ole Miss

No. 2 seed TCU vs. No. 7 seed Louisville

No. 4 seed Ohio State vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee

No. 1 seed UCLA vs. No. 8 seed Richmond

Reporting by The Associated Press.

