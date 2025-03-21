Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Day 1 Updated Mar. 21, 2025 5:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament might have just tipped off on Friday, but brackets across the country are already busted.

Within the first few hours of the tournament, the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 8 seed Utah Utes. With more upsets sure to come, the stage is set for some interesting matchups in the next round.

Here are all the top moments from Day 1 of the women's tournament:

Olivia Miles departed Notre Dame's 106-54 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament because of a left knee injury, casting a shadow on the school's dominant performance in the first round on Friday.

Miles fell to the court under the SFA basket with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter. The senior guard limped off the court and headed to the team's locker room. Miles, a first-team All-ACC selection, finished with two points and eight assists. She missed the 2023-2024 season because of a knee injury.

Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron each scored 24 points for third-seeded ND (27-5). Liza Karlen had 13 points. Hidalgo also had six rebounds and five assists. Citron grabbed seven rebounds.

Notre Dame forced 28 turnovers, including 18 steals, while committing only 11. The Fighting Irish piled up a 38-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Next up for the Irish is No. 6 seed Michigan (23-10) on Sunday.

Yarden Garzon scored 17 points and Shay Ciezki added 16 as No. 9 seed Indiana won its opener for a sixth straight NCAA Tournament with a 76-68 victory over eighth-seeded Utah on Friday.

The Hoosiers (20-12) reached 20 wins for a sixth consecutive season. Their reward is a likely matchup with the Birmingham 2 Regional's top seed in South Carolina, who will play later Friday against No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech.

Ciezki had 11 of her 16 points in the final two quarters as Indiana used a 15-4 run in the third period to take control. The Utes (22-9) got within 72-68 on Gianna Kneepkens' 3-pointer with 1:05 left, but could get no closer.

Kneepkens led Utah with 24 points, including a four-point play in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

