NCAA Women's Tournament Predictions: FOX Sports' expert picks and analysis

Published Mar. 17, 2025 1:46 a.m. ET
The 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament has been revealed, and now comes the fun part: predicting who will advance and who will eventually win the national championship. 

A No. 1 seed has won the women's tournament 23 times, including last year, when the South Carolina Gamecocks capped off a perfect 38-0 season for the title. Dawn Staley's squad is back as a 1-seed again, but the UCLA Bruins edged them out for the top overall seed this year. 

[MORE: 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket here]

The Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans earned the other 1-seeds, holding off No. 2 seed UConn. The Huskies, who haven't won a national championship since 2016, will try to end that drought in Paige Bueckers' final season. 

Ahead of the First Four games starting on March 19, we asked FOX Sports writer Greg Auman for his picks. Here's a look at his entire bracket. 

Biggest first-round upset: No. 12 South Florida over No. 5 Tennessee

First No. 1 seed(s) to lose: USC (to No. 2 UConn) and Texas (to No. 3 Notre Dame) in the Elite Eight

Final Four: UCLA, UConn, South Carolina, Notre Dame

National champion: South Carolina

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him at @gregauman.

