Women's College Basketball
AP Top 25: UCLA remains No. 1, Texas back in top five in women's poll
Women's College Basketball

AP Top 25: UCLA remains No. 1, Texas back in top five in women's poll

Published Jan. 27, 2025 12:33 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt entered the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday at No. 23, its first ranking in more than a decade, while Texas returned to the top five and Ohio State and Duke both jumped back into the top 10.

Shea Ralph’s Vanderbilt team is in the poll for the first time since Feb. 10, 2014, and has two wins over ranked teams for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Commodores topped then-No. 19 Alabama on Sunday, as the Crimson Tide were one of a dozen ranked teams to lose last week.

The top four teams remained the same as UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame and USC all avoided upsets last week. The Bruins received 31 first-place ballots from the 32-member national media panel after winning their three games on an eight-day East Coast trip. They beat then-No. 25 Baylor, Rutgers and formerly eighth-ranked Maryland.

UCLA, which picked up two first place votes this week, is the only undefeated team left in Division I basketball after then-No. 5 LSU lost to the Gamecocks. South Carolina garnered the other top vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas leapfrogged UConn to move up to fifth and the Huskies remained sixth. LSU dropped to seventh. Ohio State, which also beat Maryland, moved up four places to eighth. The Terrapins dropped to 14th after losing all three of their games last week.

TCU and Duke rounded out the top 10. The Horned Frogs split a pair of games with Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Oklahoma State and Florida State re-entered the rankings this week at No. 24 and 25, respectively. The Seminoles were ranked in the preseason poll and topped North Carolina on a buzzer-beater by last week's AP Player of the Week Ta'Niya Latson. The Cowgirls have been in and out of the poll the last few weeks.

Michigan, Minnesota and Baylor all fell out.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina Gamecocks favored]

No. 6 UConn vs. Creighton Highlights | FOX College Women’s Hoops

No. 6 UConn vs. Creighton Highlights | FOX College Women’s Hoops

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell gave birth to her first child a week ago and was returning for the 18th-ranked Lady Vols' game against South Carolina on Monday night. Caldwell gave birth to Conor Scott a week earlier while dealing with the flu. She missed a single game, an 80-76 loss at No. 7 Texas on Thursday, as assistant Jenna Burdette filled in as acting coach.

The SEC had eight teams ranked this week and the ACC has seven. The Big Ten dropped to five teams, with Michigan and Minnesota exiting the poll. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the Big East has one.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA 
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC 
5. Texas 
6. UConn 
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kansas State 
12. Kentucky
13. Oklahoma
14. Maryland 
15. North Carolina
16. Michigan State 
17. North Carolina State
18. Tennessee 
19. Cal
20. Georgia Tech
21. West Virginia 
22. Alabama
23. Vanderbilt 
24. Oklahoma State 
25. Florida State 

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes